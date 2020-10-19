-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Brokerages predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.17). Clearside Biomedical reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 280.03% and a negative return on equity of 189.40%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.46 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Earnings History and Estimates for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

