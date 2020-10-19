-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.17). Clearside Biomedical reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 280.03% and a negative return on equity of 189.40%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.46 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.