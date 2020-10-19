Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 13.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1,008.9% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 7.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,068,000 after buying an additional 36,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 40,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastgroup Properties stock opened at $138.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.78. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $83.40 and a 12 month high of $148.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.67.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.63 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $95,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,611,482.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,136 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $148,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,842,076.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,536 shares of company stock worth $472,320. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

