Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $281,000 Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,820 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,080 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

KGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

