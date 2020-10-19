Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,180 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 20.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Exponent were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,485 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Exponent by 109.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after purchasing an additional 113,554 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,807,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,259,000 after purchasing an additional 102,293 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 192.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 100,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 197,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after buying an additional 99,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $199,211.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sally Shepard sold 2,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $181,548.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,619.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,846,868 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $74.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 0.25. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $84.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.29 and a 200-day moving average of $75.46.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $87.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.67%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

