10,715 Shares in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 17.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 222.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 23,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,764.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,699.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.92.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.