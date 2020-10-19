Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Makes New Investment in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGICA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Donegal Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 128,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Donegal Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DGICA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other Donegal Group news, VP William Albert Folmar sold 8,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $127,199.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,389.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jack Lee Hess bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $28,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,222.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 285,667 shares of company stock worth $4,229,788 and have sold 161,121 shares worth $2,387,638. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

DGICA opened at $14.77 on Monday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $429.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.35. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $192.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

