Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 20.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 25.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USNA opened at $77.12 on Monday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $92.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.68.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $258.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

USNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $34,655.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $48,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600,956 shares of company stock worth $48,078,883. 45.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

