Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 5,081 Shares of Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kimball Electronics worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 467,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 218,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KE opened at $12.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Kimball Electronics Inc has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $310.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $286.16 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

