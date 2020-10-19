Diversified Trust Co Acquires Shares of 7,255 Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,255 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Century Communities by 1,111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Century Communities by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $3,606,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,370 shares in the company, valued at $10,506,802.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $113,743.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,171 shares of company stock valued at $7,269,744. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

CCS stock opened at $45.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.01. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $776.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.70 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.