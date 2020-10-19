Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Invests $249,000 in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,911 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned 0.05% of FutureFuel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FutureFuel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,514 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 38,806 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 57.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 855,088 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after buying an additional 311,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after buying an additional 64,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FutureFuel by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

FF stock opened at $11.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $517.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $14.87.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 60.74% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

