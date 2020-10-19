Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.7% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 46.4% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $86.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $197.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.88 and its 200 day moving average is $86.37. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

