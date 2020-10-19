Diversified Trust Co Purchases 2,742 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $15,634,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $27,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 36.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,070,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,756,000 after buying an additional 287,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Shares of DOC opened at $17.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

In related news, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,764.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,699.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

