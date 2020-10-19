Darwin Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Darwin Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,986 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 635,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 43.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 250.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 13.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 46,291 shares in the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $31.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

