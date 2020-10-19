Diversified Trust Co Makes New $302,000 Investment in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in SYSCO in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in SYSCO by 369.9% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in SYSCO by 84.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Shares of SYY stock opened at $65.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SYSCO from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.90.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.