Darwin Advisors LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Darwin Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 426.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Humana by 1,187.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Humana by 34.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Humana by 41.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.43.

HUM opened at $437.72 on Monday. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $445.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $409.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.65.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

