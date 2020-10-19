Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth $685,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth $398,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 30,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $2,089,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 50,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $4,425,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 470,949 shares of company stock worth $40,463,770 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $93.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.80. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.