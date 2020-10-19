WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in WP Carey by 3.9% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in WP Carey by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in WP Carey by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in WP Carey by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in WP Carey by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $66.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.99. WP Carey Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $93.62. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.60%.

WPC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WP Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

