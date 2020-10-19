Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,446,559,000 after acquiring an additional 115,856 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,937,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,141,000 after acquiring an additional 240,762 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,862,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,424,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,092,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,685,000 after acquiring an additional 681,447 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. Atlantic Securities lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. William Blair raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.73.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $113.32 on Monday. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $142.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.10.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

