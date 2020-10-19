Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,055,000 after purchasing an additional 157,206 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,004 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,552,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,632,000 after purchasing an additional 875,695 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,149,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,161,000 after purchasing an additional 400,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,116,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,205.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,825 shares of company stock worth $25,257,904. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO opened at $153.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.12 and its 200-day moving average is $127.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $157.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $138.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.74.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

