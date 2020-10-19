DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $815,000 Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter worth $140,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ISD opened at $13.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $15.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

