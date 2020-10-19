Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.68.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $217,412.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,083,964.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,478 shares of company stock worth $2,064,880. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $98.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $113.21.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

