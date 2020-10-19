Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $79,000 Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 197.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 135.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 901.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.94 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

