DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 726.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 29,615 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV opened at $162.37 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $100.90 and a 1 year high of $167.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.29.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.