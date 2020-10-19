Darwin Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM)

Darwin Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,158 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PSMM opened at $13.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.