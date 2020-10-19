Darwin Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,812 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Franklin Resources by 1,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 479.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

BEN opened at $23.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.03.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEN. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

