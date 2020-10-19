Diversified Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Msci were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Msci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Msci during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Msci by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Msci during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Msci alerts:

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Msci in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Msci in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.00.

NYSE MSCI opened at $365.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $352.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.67. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $214.12 and a 52 week high of $398.49.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. Msci’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total transaction of $875,925.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,540,599.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,996,165. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.