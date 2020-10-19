Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,567 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699,890 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,124,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,110,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,149 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,304,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 458.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.08.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK opened at $79.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.