Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $126.81 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a PE ratio of -204.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.94.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

