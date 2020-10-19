Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,980,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,551,162,000 after purchasing an additional 830,299 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Pfizer by 19.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,111,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,867,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,282,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $37.95 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $210.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

