Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,414,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,715,000 after purchasing an additional 562,166 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 78,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 817,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after buying an additional 45,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at about $348,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $66.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.16. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.53.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $608.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.