Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 47.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 65,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 4,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $294,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $115,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,318.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,283 shares of company stock worth $1,756,789. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RBA opened at $64.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.11. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $389.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

