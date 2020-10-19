Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 4,981 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEG opened at $59.50 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average is $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.62.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $105,640.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,157 shares of company stock worth $336,782. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

