PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,845,000 after acquiring an additional 33,731 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 85,264 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,388,000 after buying an additional 132,241 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $125,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,277.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 124,351 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $6,232,472.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,088.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

PTCT opened at $51.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.91. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($1.49). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The firm had revenue of $75.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

