Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 142.6% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 85.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 24.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $166,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PDM shares. ValuEngine cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.65. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $24.78.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $134.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 68.72%. Analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

