Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 142.6% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 85.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 24.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $166,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PDM shares. ValuEngine cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.65. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $24.78.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $134.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 68.72%. Analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Head to Head Contrast: Exelon & The Competition
Head to Head Contrast: Exelon & The Competition
Darwin Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF
Darwin Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF
Darwin Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc.
Darwin Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc.
Diversified Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Msci Inc
Diversified Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Msci Inc
Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,567 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc.
Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,567 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc.
Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company
Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report