Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 165 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

ABC opened at $99.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $106.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $531,517.76. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $535,250.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,416.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,053. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.