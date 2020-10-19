HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised HMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HMS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut HMS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Get HMS alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMSY. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of HMS by 116.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of HMS by 26.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of HMS by 180.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of HMS by 205.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HMS in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

HMSY stock opened at $28.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88. HMS has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.82.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). HMS had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. HMS’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HMS will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.