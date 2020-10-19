Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.46.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Leidos stock opened at $87.83 on Monday. Leidos has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 496.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 74.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 83.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

