Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,528,899,000 after acquiring an additional 43,968 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.79.

HD opened at $287.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.27. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

