Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 1.7% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 212.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 844.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

AT&T stock opened at $27.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average is $29.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.