Asio Capital LLC Sells 8,649 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Asio Capital LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,792 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,649 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $54.16 on Monday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.