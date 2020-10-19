Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 136,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $195.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.07. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

