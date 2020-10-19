First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $289,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $264,849,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,434 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in salesforce.com by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,277,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $420,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,882 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,008,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,906,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock opened at $258.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.75. The company has a market capitalization of $235.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.37, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Truist upped their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total transaction of $1,497,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,064 shares in the company, valued at $6,727,379.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $2,812,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,978,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,125,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 714,693 shares of company stock valued at $164,210,031. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.