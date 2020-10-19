First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,240 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 55.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 29.6% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,478,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.28.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $80.11 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.59.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

