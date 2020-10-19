Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,587,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,045,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,233,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,500,000 after buying an additional 41,833 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 161.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 627,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,029,000 after buying an additional 387,423 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 388,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,867,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $237.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.94. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $258.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,056. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 52,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total value of $13,168,668.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,117,457.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,492 shares of company stock valued at $26,785,868 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MASI. BidaskClub downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.63.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

