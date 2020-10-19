1,138 Shares in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,138 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Stamps.com by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 3,494.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STMP. BidaskClub raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $464,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $320,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 51,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $11,190,621.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,399,304.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,032 shares of company stock valued at $63,710,091. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

STMP opened at $267.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.21. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.05 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.