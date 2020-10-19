Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Relx were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in Relx by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 76,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Relx by 4.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Relx by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 44.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RELX. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ABN Amro cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $22.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. Relx PLC has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

