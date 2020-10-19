Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $358,000 in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the first quarter worth $3,424,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 63.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 992,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,067,000 after purchasing an additional 384,439 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2,165.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Avalara from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Avalara from $117.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Avalara from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.79, for a total value of $1,781,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 844,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,285,250.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,731 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,431 shares of company stock valued at $16,843,622 in the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVLR opened at $157.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.38 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.48. Avalara Inc has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $160.42.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

