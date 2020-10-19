1,448 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Purchased by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $19.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

