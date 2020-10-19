Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Acquires New Holdings in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4,297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $13.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $18.61.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 91.34%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GBDC. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 58,427 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $736,180.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Golub purchased 45,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $560,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 723,151 shares of company stock valued at $9,217,023. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

