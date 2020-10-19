Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires Shares of 4,620 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.77.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $175,961.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $5,418,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,487,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 429,773 shares of company stock valued at $34,576,732 over the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EW opened at $85.33 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $87.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average of $84.50.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

